Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4 Has Been Rated in Australia

The upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has been rated by the Australian rating board.

The racing title for PlayStation platforms is currently slated for a release next year on March 4th following a delay earlier this year, and the upcoming next installment in the franchise has now received a rating. In general, games receive an age rating close to release, and with Gran Turismo 7 now receiving an official rating in Australia, another delay appears unlikely.

Polyphony Digital’s upcoming Gran Turismo for PS5 and PS4 was officially announced during Sony’s PlayStation showcase back in June of last year. We’ve included the announcement trailer down below: