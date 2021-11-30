Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4 Has Been Rated in Australia
The upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has been rated by the Australian rating board.
The racing title for PlayStation platforms is currently slated for a release next year on March 4th following a delay earlier this year, and the upcoming next installment in the franchise has now received a rating. In general, games receive an age rating close to release, and with Gran Turismo 7 now receiving an official rating in Australia, another delay appears unlikely.
Polyphony Digital’s upcoming Gran Turismo for PS5 and PS4 was officially announced during Sony’s PlayStation showcase back in June of last year. We’ve included the announcement trailer down below:
Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favorites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School.
With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, buy, tune, race and sell your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport Mode.
With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.
Key features
Gran Turismo 7 brings you the best features from the history of the franchise.
The best of Gran Turismo
Explore all that the Real Driving Simulator can be with new tools to help you put your own mark on your driving experiences.
Dream garage
Collect, tune, race and customize hundreds of cars and create your dream garage collection.
Connect and compete
Join an international community of drivers to share race strategies, tuning tips, livery designs and photos, before taking to the track to go head-to-head.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 14.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter