Horizon Forbidden West New Challenges Trailer Showcases Great-Looking Locations and More
A new Horizon Forbidden West trailer has been shared today, featuring some great-looking locations and more.
The new Challenges of the Forbidden West trailer focuses on the dangers of the game's open-world setting while showcasing some nice-looking locations like ruins, a Cauldron, and a few more.
The open world of Horizon Forbidden West is a true playground for players. An expansive world full of danger and adventure - and Aloy will need a lot of tools, weapons, and skills to survive what her enemies will throw at her.
In this special short, find out more about how Aloy can thrive and strategize in an increasingly threatening world.
Horizon Forbidden West is launching on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this month. While the PlayStation 5 will obviously look the best, the PlayStation 4 Pro doesn't seem to run too badly, judging from footage shared by Sony last week to celebrate the game going gold.
Horizon Forbidden West launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18th worldwide.
Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.
The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.
It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.
