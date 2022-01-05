Former Horizon: Forbidden West Designer Says Horizon: Call of the Mountain “Will Change What AAA Means for VR”
The upcoming PSVR2 title Horizon: Call of the Mountain is claimed to be quite impressive.
At least, that’s what former Horizon: Forbidden West Sr. World Designer, Chris James, said on Twitter following the VR title’s official announcement earlier today. According to the former Guerrilla developer, Horizon: Call of the Mountain has been in the works for quite a time, and although he didn’t work on it himself, James said that the Horizon PSVR2 title will have a big impact on VR titles going forward.
“This is been in the works for a while”, the designer wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR.”
He added, “It’s amazing”.
Now coming from a former Guerrilla Games employee, this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Still, from what we’ve seen from Guerrilla and Firesprite Games in the past, our expectations for Call of the Mountain are pretty high. We’ll update you as soon as more information on this upcoming PSVR2 title comes in. For now, stay tuned.
We’ve included yesterday’s announcement teaser trailer down below alongside some PSVR2 details.
PSVR2 Details
- Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.
- Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
- New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.
- Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.
