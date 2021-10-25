Horizon Forbidden West Climbing Mechanics, New Weapons, Tools Detailed

New Horizon Forbidden West gameplay details have been shared today, revealing new information on climbing mechanics, new weapons, and more.

Horizon Forbidden West will feature a free climbing system that will allow Aloy to climb most surfaces without requiring handholds, like it was in the previous game, as detailed by Lad Systems Designer David McMullen

Horizon Forbidden West Dev Guerilla Games New Job Listing Hints at Co-Op Open-World RPG Being in the Works

The free climbing system in Horizon Forbidden West is a huge feature we are extremely excited about, as it has allowed us to make large sections of the terrain climbable (where it makes sense visually and narratively) in a way not previously possible in Horizon Zero Dawn. Rocky surfaces in these areas are freely climbable without the use of tribal handholds! Another addition was the high vault traversal mechanic, which essentially allows Aloy to hoist herself on top of any object of jumpable height with room to pull up. Combined with the ability to free climb and adding grapples to our environment, the potential for exploration is greatly increased.

Guerilla Games also revealed some additional details on the Pullcaster and the Shieldwing.

The Pullcaster is a mechanical wrist-mounted device with two separate functions,” David explains. “The first function is a grapple mechanic, allowing the player to swiftly and easily ascend the environment and providing a dynamic traversal/escape option to the player toolkit. When grappling, the player can activate the launch — throwing them into the air, where they can grab a higher ledge, fire their bow, glide, strike-from-above or even grapple to a further point. The second function of the Pullcaster is a winch, meaning the player can dynamically manipulate, move and destroy the objects in the environments. Think about pulling a hidden loot chest from a ledge, or tearing open a vent to create a new climb path. The Shieldwing was always a team favorite, it provides not only the most exhilarating way to return from an epic climb but also the most picturesque! This tool is invaluable with having so much more verticality, where backtracking down the same trail holds less of an appeal as on the way up.

Guerilla's Lead Combat Design Dennis Zopfi also confirmed that the skill tree has been redesigned in Horizon Forbidden West in light of the increased player choice in both combat and exploration.

In Horizon Zero Dawn, skills were bought and unlocked as you levelled up. While that principle remains in the sequel, we completely redesigned the skill tree with additional tracks and skills; within the skill tree, skills also synergize with those that are either already present on outfits or need to be unlocked on them.

More information on some of the new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay mechanics can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18th, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.