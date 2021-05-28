Horizon Forbidden West New Video Showcases Glorious Simulated 60 FPS Gameplay, Massive Visual Improvements Over The Original
It is not yet clear if Horizon Forbidden West, the second entry in the open-world series developed by Guerilla Games, will feature a Performance Mode that will make the game run at 60 FPS, but we already know the game would look glorious running at a high framerate thanks to a new video that has been shared online today.
ElAnalistaDeBits shared today a new video that highlights the massive visual improvements featured in the upcoming game in development by Guerilla Games over the original Horizon Zero Dawn as showcased in yesterday's State of Play. The video also features some simulated 60 FPS gameplay footage, which you can find at the 2:57 mark of the video below. Needless to say, it really looks amazing.
Horizon Forbidden West is currently in the works for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is targeting a 2021 worldwide release, but a final release date has yet to be confirmed. We will let you know when the next game from Guerilla launches as soon as an announcement is made, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.
It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.
