HomePod Mini Starts Working in Some 18W Chargers Following iOS 14.3 Update

Apple released HomePod 14.3 software update to all users which was oriented towards the HomePod and Apple's recently announced HomePod mini. Since the release of the new HomePod 14.3 software update, it has been discovered that the HomePod mini is now able to be powered by some 18W power adapters. In addition to this, the HomePod now works with Apple's 18W power adapter as well. So if you have it in your home, you can use that to power the HomePod mini.

HomePod Mini Can Now Be Powered By Some 18W Power Adapters

Spotted by 8-Bit, the HomePod mini can now be powered by select 18W power adapters as well as Apple's own 18W USB-C power adapter. As noted in the Reddit thread, one of the users was also able to power the HomePod mini speaker using an 18W power bank from Cygnett. This allows users to travel with the smart speaker.

The new ability arrives with the release of the HomePod 14.3 software update. Previously, if you tried to use a power adapter below 20W, the HomePod mini would just display an orange light and not function at all. However, take note that only some 18W power adapters are supported and others have been seen to not work at all. This is due to the fact that potentially, the HomePod mini supports certain power profiles.

So if you have an 18W power adapter from Apple, you can use that to power Apple's smaller smart speaker. Take note that Apple does ship the HomePod mini with a 20W power adapter out of the box. However, if you have misplaced it, you can now use an 18W adapter from Apple or third-party adapters that support it.

If you haven't updated to the latest HomePod 14.3, you can do so through the Home app on your iPhone. Simply tap on the house icon situated on the top-left corner of the display and then tap on Home Settings. Once you do that, tap on the Software Update button. The updates are set to install automatically, but if you have disabled it, you will have to install it manually through the said method.

If you have not installed the latest HomePod 14.3 update, we would recommend you to do so.