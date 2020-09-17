Hogwarts Legacy Is an Open World Action RPG Due Next Year

The 'Harry Potter' game in development at Avalanche Software was revealed during yesterday's PlayStation 5 showcase, and it's called Hogwarts Legacy.

The official press release sent out by Warner Bros. makes it clear this is a third-person, open world action roleplaying game where players will experience life at a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Schreier: Avalanche-developed Harry Potter Game Arriving Late Next Year for PS5/XSX; Open-world Re-creation of Hogwarts and Surrounding Areas

John Blackburn, Studio General Manager at Avalanche, stated:

It’s such an honour to work on such an amazing franchise and the team is dedicated to delivering an authentic Wizarding World experience that both Harry Potter and RPG fans will enjoy. Hogwarts Legacy is so special because it allows players to immerse themselves in a new narrative that is filled with complex characters, and, of course, magic.

David Haddad, President at Warner Bros. Games, added:

Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label. Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike.

The press release also reveals a few interesting details on Hogwarts Legacy itself.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the centre of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for. As the climactic story begins, players grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts. Along the way, they will uncover an expansive world filled with perilous dangers tied to the wizarding world’s long forgotten past and an unusual ability that only they possess. The open-world journey takes players beyond Hogwarts to new and familiar wizarding world locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

You can check out the gorgeous reveal trailer below. The game will be available next year for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X.