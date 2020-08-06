Hitman 3 To Immerse Players In Entire World of Assassination Trilogy In PlayStation VR

IO Interactive's World of Assassination Trilogy is coming a close in next year's final chapter with the simply titled Hitman 3. As a final sendoff for this particular series of Hitman titles, Agent 47 is going to revisit every single location from the past five years in first-person with the aid of PlayStation VR.

The PlayStation VR support for Hitman 3 was first confirmed during Sony's State of Play stream earlier today and while the specifics on the supported mode (including whether Hitman 3 can be played in first-person without the use of PSVR) are still scarce, new details popped up on the PlayStation Blog that discussed Agent 47's new viewpoint.

Hitman 3 VR will change the way you play the game by giving you a first person view and allowing you to get truly immersed into the rich and detailed locations that the series is known for. Whether you’re in disguise and walking down the catwalk at a fashion show in Paris, enjoying the seaside in Sapienza or infiltrating a bank in New York, Hitman in VR literally gives you a brand new perspective in first person. You’ll stand face-to-face with your targets and look them in the eyes, blend-in to a busy crowd and hear the chatter and conversations happening around you and interact with items using your hands. For example, you can swing a frying pan in whatever angle you want to knock out a guard – and then use it to deflect any bullets that are fired at you as you make your escape!

While players won't be able to initially just boot up and play Holland or Hawke's Bay in PlayStation VR in the older titles, IO Interactive has confirmed that all previous locations will be able to be imported into Hitman 3. This will give players more than twenty different locales to carry out their assassination fantasies with or without a pair of VR goggles on.

Hitman 3 will arrive in January 2021 across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and PC as well as on Google Stadia at an unannounced date.