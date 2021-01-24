HITMAN 3 Ray Tracing Will Be Available on Xbox Series S and X, Too

HITMAN 3 released a few days ago to critical acclaim (including our own). Those of you who'd like to see it supporting ray tracing might do well to wait, though, as IO Interactive revealed a while ago this will happen with a post-launch update thanks to a partnership with Intel.

Now, speaking to Xbox Wire, IO Interactive's Chief Technical Officer Maurizio de Pascale confirmed that ray tracing will hit HITMAN 3 on Xbox Series S and X, too.

We see Hitman as a ‘live game’ and our launch date on January 20 is just the beginning of a journey, in which we’re going to keep working on the game and adding new features. It’s great that the GPU in the Series X|S has hardware support for Ray-Tracing. We’ve already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine, and once that’s deemed ready for prime time, we’ll definitely bring it to the Series X|S hardware.

Later in the interview with Xbox Wire, de Pascale also discussed the enhancements made to HITMAN 3 thanks to the next-generation hardware available with the new Xbox consoles.