Hitman 3 PC Players Can Now Import Hitman 1 and 2 Levels Without Repurchasing on EGS

One of the cooler aspects of Hitman 3 is that those who own Hitman 1 or 2 can import their levels into the new game, allowing you to conveniently play the entire trilogy in one place with new enhancements. Well, unless you’re playing on PC. Hitman 3 is an Epic Games Store exclusive, and initially, developer IO Interactive announced you wouldn’t be able to import levels from Hitman 1/2 without rebuying the games due to conflicts between Epic and other storefronts. Thankfully, Epic and IO later walked that back, saying they were “working on a solution” to the issue. Well, that solution has arrived!

Those playing Hitman 3 on PC through the Epic Games Store can now import Hitman 1 and 2 levels for “free” (assuming you already own the games). IO Interactive has provided the following instructions for doing so…

PC players who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 are now able to import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost. After signing in to their IOI Account, PC players will need to follow a simple 3-step process to import their locations into Hitman 3. The three-step process for importing locations into Hitman 3 on PC: Read the instructions Review your accounts Claim content / import locations A few important things to note before getting started: Double check all your choices before claiming content. They cannot be undone or reversed.

The content you claim will be an ‘Access Pass DLC’. For example, if you own Hitman 2, you can claim the Hitman 2 Access Pass. It’s that simple.

Once you have claimed an Access Pass, restart Hitman 3 to access the relevant content. (There are no codes you need to redeem.)

We recommend using a PC browser, the location importing site is not fully optimised for mobile browsers.

Hopefully this process goes smoothly! Players initially experienced some issues with importing Hitman levels on saves on other platforms, as too many people tried to do it at once.

Hitman 3 is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Switch (via the cloud). You can check out my very positive review of the game here.