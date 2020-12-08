Hitman 3 Shows Off Stylish Kills in a New Trailer, PS5 DualSense Features Detailed

Hitman 3 sneaks our way in just a little over a month, and developer IO Interactive has dropped a new trailer, showing off the series' trademark murderous open-ended gameplay. Shoot ‘em, stab ‘em, poison ‘em, blow ‘em up, or throw them down an elevator shaft – the possibilities are endless. Each location will also have 20 Mastery Tiers, that provide new challenges and rewards. You can check out the new Hitman 3 trailer for yourself, below.

Looking nice! So far Dubai, Dartmoor, England, and Chongqing, China locations have been announced. Three more are yet to be revealed. IO Interactive has also gone into more detail about what you can expect from the PS5 version of Hitman 3. The game will run at 4K/60fps with HDR support on the PS5, and take advantage of the DualSense controller in a variety of ways…

All of the guns in the game will support adaptive triggers and you’ll feel an authentic sensation with each shot you fire. Automatic weapons also simulate recoil with every bullet and we’re implementing unique haptic feedback for each weapon that is tied to the distinct sound profile of each weapon. Essentially, we’re emulating what it feels like to really fire a specific weapon in the same way that we’re replicating how each weapon sounds. One specific (and really cool!) example of our adaptive trigger support is how you activate the Focus effect that slows down the world around you with a sniper rifle. When you gently squeeze the R2 button, your finger will reach a tension point that will resist your pressure, and you’ll need to hold your finger against that tension point to activate the focus. When you’re ready to fire, push past that tension point and you’ll feel the “click” of the trigger as you fire the weapon. Boom. Headshot.

Hitman 3 takes aim at PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch (via cloud gaming) on January 20.