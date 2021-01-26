Hitman 3 released last week across all platforms and already there’s a Hitman 3 offline mod for PC that makes online missions accessible offline.

Like previous Hitman installments, Hitman 3 requires an internet connection to track your progress and receive certain unlocks. For those who want to access online missions but don’t want to have to rely on an internet connection, modder ‘Jason’ has created an offline missions mod for the game. In addition to making online missions playable offline, this mod also makes seasonal content from Hitman 2 and sniper missions available offline.

Get an Apple iPhone 8 Dirt Cheap for Just $191 Today, Fully Unlocked to Work with Any Carrier

This new mod for the PC version of Hitman 3 can be downloaded from Nexusmods right here. As with most mods from Nexusmods, installation is plain simple and only requires users to extract the downloaded files to the “Hitman3\Runtime” directory.

Hitman 3 is available globally now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia. Check out the game’s official launch trailer down below:

HITMAN 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again.

“HITMAN 3 has a much darker tone than the previous games in the trilogy", said Mattias Engström, Game Director back in June of last year. "On top of the core Hitman experience, we are mixing in some surprise elements, an evocative atmosphere, and a very real sense of closure."