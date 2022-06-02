Hitman 3 June Roadmap Brings Three Elusive Targets; Marrakesh will be Free to Access

Hitman 3’s content pipeline still has a new map out on the horizon, but there’s still time beforehand for the development team at IO Interactive to run events or time-limited assignments for players. That said, the team released their June 2022 content roadmap a bit ago, and we’ll break that down right now.

First off, the month kicks off with the Marrakesh map being completely free for players to experience, even if they don’t own said map. Marrakesh places Agent 47 in the Red City, with two targets to take down. The map will be free to access, even for Free Starter Pack players, which allows you to try it before you buy it, and will be free between June 2nd and June 11th.

Also in Marrakesh will be three Elusive Targets throughout the month. The first of them will be Vito Duric, The Gunrunner, and will be in Marrakesh during the weekend of June 10th (until June 12th). He’ll be the first of three, and Elusive Targets differ from the map’s main objectives, usually bringing in more enemies or altered enemy placement for a greater challenge. Note that accessing this Elusive Target will require owning Hitman: Game of the Year Edition or its Upgrade Pass.

The second will require Hitman 2’s Access Pass and will run from June 3rd to June 13th. Players are tasked with eliminating The Serial Killer in Whittleton Creek, one of the second game’s maps. As an aside, after this event, players can earn a unique weapon, known as the Ruby Rude 300 Sniper Rifle in the game’s Elusive Targets Arcade mode, and will be a reward available on June 16th.

The third and final Elusive Target is a rerun of previous Elusive Target Terrence Chesterfield, known in-game as The Liability, and will be running from July 1st to July 11th, on the Berlin map (in Hitman 3’s map pool). The Liability was previously available at two different intervals last year. Finally, two Featured Contacts will be available on June 23rd and June 30th, being Heat Stroke and Hot Shot, respectively.

Hitman 3 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.