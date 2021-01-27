Hitman 3 Gets New First-Person View Mod
The first Hitman 3 first-person mod has been released online, allowing players to experience almost all of the latest entry in the series with a first-person view.
The mod is mostly functional, as it works on every mission in the game, including seasonal missions from Hitman 2. There is still some work to be done, as there some issues here and there and there is no crosshair to aid in aiming.
This mod adds a First Person Perspective/VR Mode to the game.
Works on every mission in the game, including bonus missions, special assignments, Patient Zero, seasonal missions from Hitman 2.
Removed from "the vector" patient zero mission and other sniper missions.
Patient Zero final mission not working.
Bugs (can't be fixed as it's linked to mocap)
Crouching turns camera.
Camera bugs when taking down someone and taking their disguise.
Can't see if you are crouching unless you look at your shadow.
Game goes into third person view when climbing through windows.
Can't see your weapon.
Smaller bugs
No crosshair, so aim is bad most of the time.
When you get used to aiming 80% of shots are headshots/instant kills.
Some notes
Missions start in third person, then goes to first person when you start moving.
Look directly down to see current outfit and weapon.
The Hitman 3 first-person mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Hitman 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. The game is the ultimate refinement of the formula, as highlighted by Nate in his review.
Hitman 3 is the definitive case for careful refinement over needless reinvention. While not that fundamentally different from its predecessors, Hitman 3 has been polished to a high sheen, offering up fantastic frictionless stealth gameplay and an eye-catching array of unique, exciting stages. At times it's felt like luck was against this trilogy, but Agent 47 would be proud of how IO Interactive’s well-laid plans have come together in the end.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter