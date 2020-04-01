Hines: No Digital Bethesda Showcase This June But “Exciting” Game News Will be Shared in the Coming Months

There won’t be a digital E3 Bethesda showcase this June, Bethesda’s Pete Hines has announced.

The senior vice president of global marketing & communications at Bethesda Softworks took to Twitter to share the news. Following the cancelation of this year’s E3 event due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many companies have announced digital events to showcase their upcoming current- and next-gen titles. Fallout and The Elder Scrolls publisher Bethesda, however, won’t be one of them.

Hines: Just Because Fallout 76 Didn’t Go Well Doesn’t Mean It Was Wrong to Try Something Different

“Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June”, Hines writes on Twitter.

Luckily, the publisher will be revealing more information about its upcoming titles in the coming months.

“We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months”, Bethesda’s VP added.

Bethesda is currently working on sci-fi adventure Starfield and fans are hoping to hear more about a new Elder Scrolls installment, The Elder Scrolls VI. We’ve included a description of Starfield down below:

STARFIELD Discover Starfield, the new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios. Starfield is the first new franchise in twenty-five years from the acclaimed developers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series.