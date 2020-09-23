Earlier this week Microsoft snapped up Bethesda and all its IP and studios for a whopping $7.5 billion, which will obviously have a huge impact on the future of the video game industry, but it also affects its past. Microsoft now owns Bethesda’s vast back catalog of games, including favorite entries in the Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Wolfenstein franchises. So, what happens to them?

Well, in a new interview with Xbox’s Major Nelson, Bethesda’s marketing guru Pete Hines hinted we’ll likely see a lot more of the company’s games, their full catalog perhaps, on Xbox Game Pass (pending Phil Spencer’s approval of course)…

One of the early mantras that I learned from Todd [Howard] was, "We want as many people as possible to play our games." It's a lot of damn work, and a lot of your life you put into making something, so I want as many people to have a chance to experience something I created as possible. [Xbox] Game Pass is a great tool to do that. So, having more of our back catalog, having all of our back catalog...it’s sort of whatever Phil [Spencer] decides to do and when...but I think it's great. It's been great for us. We love to see people play our games and I can't wait to see how it continues to grow.

Right now Microsoft just maintains a standing collection of 100 to 150 games for Game Pass, but given how drastically the number of games in their catalog has suddenly increased, maybe that could change? I wouldn’t be opposed to paying extra for some of sort of classic game vault, so I could play the original isometric Fallout games or Morrowind again. Come on Phil, be a good guy and make it happen.

What do you think? Which classic Bethesda games would you like to play on Xbox Game Pass?