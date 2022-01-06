Hideo Kojima Is Making an AAA Game That Everyone Will Want to Play

By Francesco De Meo
Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions are currently working on an AAA game that everyone will say that they want to play.

Speaking during the NHK Radio special "Wonderful World of Game Music", as reported by Genki on Twitter, the legendary game designer commented on what is currently going on at Kojima Productions. Unfortunately, Hideo Kojima didn't elaborate further on his studio's AAA game, so we do not know what it will be that will make this a game that everyone will say that they want to play.

Kojima Productions is Working On “Big” and “New, Challenging” Titles

Additionally, Hideo Kojima revealed that he wants to work on a smaller project that is not an open-world or shooter game and that his LA production studio is also working on an anime, alongside drama and film.

Hideo Kojima and his studio's latest game, Death Stranding Director's Cut, will launch on PC this Spring. This new version of the game will come with all the additions found in the PlayStation 5 release as well as support for Intel's XeSS AI-based upscaling technology. You can learn more about Death Stranding Director's Cut by checking out Kai's review.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is without a doubt the best way to step into the shoes of Sam Bridges, at least for those that haven’t seen Kojima’s vision of a ruined America. What Kojima Productions brings to the PlayStation 5 are performance and additions that make the experience play better than ever, although what’s actually new to the game feels lacking compared to what’s come in other definitive Sony collections. With all of the additions and enhancements seamlessly integrated into the Director’s Cut, there’s little reason to consider playing the first draft of Hideo Kojima’s vision if you can get your hands on this new release.

