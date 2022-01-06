Hideo Kojima Is Making an AAA Game That Everyone Will Want to Play

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions are currently working on an AAA game that everyone will say that they want to play.

Speaking during the NHK Radio special "Wonderful World of Game Music", as reported by Genki on Twitter, the legendary game designer commented on what is currently going on at Kojima Productions. Unfortunately, Hideo Kojima didn't elaborate further on his studio's AAA game, so we do not know what it will be that will make this a game that everyone will say that they want to play.

Kojima Productions is Working On “Big” and “New, Challenging” Titles

Additionally, Hideo Kojima revealed that he wants to work on a smaller project that is not an open-world or shooter game and that his LA production studio is also working on an anime, alongside drama and film.

Others points Kojima said are that they don't have enough staff and are having difficulty recruiting new staff from abroad due to the worldwide pandemic. Plus his LA production studio are making drama, film and anime! All rough translation* — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 6, 2022

Hideo Kojima and his studio's latest game, Death Stranding Director's Cut, will launch on PC this Spring. This new version of the game will come with all the additions found in the PlayStation 5 release as well as support for Intel's XeSS AI-based upscaling technology. You can learn more about Death Stranding Director's Cut by checking out Kai's review.