NVIDIA GeForce 497.09 Driver Brings Ray Tracing and DLSS Support for Icarus

The latest NVIDIA GeForce driver has become public and with it, several gamers will be able to enjoy the latest games with several optimizations. The latest driver (479.09) particularly focuses on bringing day-0 optimizations for ICARUS, the new co-op survival game by Dean Hall and RocketWerkz. The patch brings multiple benefits for RTX users, including the usual performance boots and even the support for RTX Global Illumination.

After installing the latest driver, players will be able to optimize their experience using NVIDIA's trademark performance boosts and RTX Global Illumination. This enhances the game's environments with realistic lighting from the sun and moon, which naturally bounce from surface to surface. RTXGI also allows for lighting to constantly change as players level trees, erect buildings, and change the environment.

NVIDIA describes the game as follows:

Icarus is a uniquely session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players or solo, developed by Dean Hall (creator of DayZ) and his New Zealand-based studio RocketWerkz. Set in the aftermath of a terraforming project gone wrong, players drop down onto the planet Icarus for limited duration drops to complete missions and seek riches. Bringing limited resources with them, prospectors must explore the damaged planet, craft tools and machinery, build shelter, survive storms, hunt wildlife, extract exotic matter and return to their dropship in time - or be left behind forever.

You can watch a video showcasing the improvements brought by RTX below.

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Driver also brings optimizations and enhancements for multiple games which will launch in the coming days. Chorus will have enhancements like NVIDIA DLSS to provide the definitive experience for RTX players. In addition, GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings have received support for the following games:

Farming Simulator 22

Halo Infinite

Inscryption

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Crab Game

Finally, the latest NVIDIA GeForce Driver includes support for newly validated G-SYNC compatible displays. The displays that are supported can be seen below:

The new NVIDIA GeForce 497.09 driver can be downloaded through NVIDIA GeForce Experience. In other news, NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 40 series gaming graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture are being prepped for a major 2022 launch. You can read the report we wrote on the matter here.