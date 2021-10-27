Here’s Where You Can Pre-Order Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs, Z690 Motherboards, DDR5 Memory Kits, LGA 1700 Coolers
Intel has officially announced its 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs which bring along with it a new platform known as Z690 that supports DDR5 memory. If you are an enthusiast or gamer, you might be planning to get the brand new parts for your upcoming PC build so we decided to make things easy for you and list down all the major components you'd need with respective links to the major retailers in one mega article!
Building a 12th Gen Gaming PC? Here's Where You can Pre-Order Intel's Alder Lake CPUs, Z690 Motherboards, DDR5 Memory Kits & LGA 1700 Coolers
There are a lot of products that got announced today so we will make sure to try to link to all the major retail outlets that have listed them. There are also several Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs powered pre-builts that we have listed below. We will keep posting more links so make sure to refresh the article every few minutes.
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU Pre-Builts:
- iBuyPower 12900KF + ASUS PRIME Z690-P + RTX 3060 Ti + 16 GB DDR4-3200 - $2349 US
- iBuyPower 12700KF + ASUS PRIME Z690-P + RTX 3060 Ti + 16 GB DDR4-3200 - $2049 US
- iBuyPower 12600KF + ASUS PRIME Z690-P + RTX 3060 + 16 GB DDR4-3200 - $1749 US
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs:
- Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core CPU - $799.99 (BestBuy Canada)
- Intel Core i9-12900KF 16 Core CPU - $769.99 (BestBuy Canada)
- Intel Core i7-12700K 12 Core CPU - $569.99 (BestBuy Canada)
- Intel Core i7-12700KF 12 Core CPU - $529.99 (BestBuy Canada)
- Intel Core i5-12600K 10 Core CPU - $399.99 (BestBuy Canada)
- Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core CPU - £599.99 (OCUK)
- Intel Core i9-12900KF 16 Core CPU - £579.99 (OCUK)
- Intel Core i7-12700K 12 Core CPU - £419.99 (OCUK)
- Intel Core i7-12700KF 12 Core CPU - £389.99 (OCUK)
- Intel Core i5-12600K 10 Core CPU - £299.99 (OCUK)
- Intel Core i5-12600KF 10 Core CPU - £269.99 (OCUK)
- Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core CPU - 724.99€ (topachat)
- Intel Core i9-12900KF 16 Core CPU - 694.99€ (topachat)
- Intel Core i7-12700K 12 Core CPU - 509.99€ (topachat)
- Intel Core i7-12700KF 12 Core CPU - 479.99€ (topachat)
- Intel Core i5-12600K 10 Core CPU - 349.99€ (topachat)
- Intel Core i5-12600KF 10 Core CPU - 319.99€ (topachat)
Z690 Motherboards:
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO WIFI 6E ($599.99 US / Newegg)
- Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master ($469.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-E Gaming WIFI 6E ($469.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I Gaming WIFI 6E ($439.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WIFI 6E ($399.99 US / Newegg)
- MSI MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI ($399.99 US / Newegg)
- MSI MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI ($389.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-G Gaming WIFI 6E ($349.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WIFI D4 ($349.99 US / Newegg)
- Gigabyte Z690 AORUS PRO ($329.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS PRIME Z690-A ($299.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 ($289.99 US / Newegg)
- ASRock Z690 Extreme WIFI 6E DDR4 ($289.99 US / Newegg)
- Gigabyte Z690 AERO G DDR4 ($289.99 US / Newegg)
- ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WIFI 6E DDR4 ($269.99 US / Newegg)
- Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 ($269.99 US / Newegg)
- ASRock Z690 EXTREME DDR4 ($269.99 US / Newegg)
- MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI ($249.99 US / Newegg)
- ASRock Z690 Steel Legend DDR4 ($249.99 US / Newegg)
- MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 ($239.99 US / Newegg)
- MSI PRO Z690-A DDR5 ($229.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS PRIME Z690-P ($229.99 US / Newegg)
- Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X DDR4 ($229.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS PRIME Z690-P DDR4 ($219.99 US / Newegg)
- MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 ($219.99 US / Newegg)
- Gigabyte Z690 UD DDR4 ($199.99 US / Newegg)
- ASUS PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4 ($189.99 US / Newegg)
- ASRock Z690 PRO RS DDR4 ($189.99 US / Newegg)
- ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 DDR4 ($179.99 US )
DDR5 Memory Kits:
- Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB (16 GB x 2) 5200 CL38 - $329.99 US (Newegg)
- G.Skill Ripjaws S5 Series 32 GB (16 GB x 2) 5200 CL14 - $279.99 US (Newegg)
- OLOy Blade RGB 32 GB (16 GB x 2) 4800 CL40 - $279.99 US (Newegg)
- Crucial 32 GB (16 GB x 2) 4800 CL40 - $211.99 US (Newegg)
- Crucial 16 GB (8 GB x 2) 4800 CL40 - $115.99 US (Newegg)
- Corsair Vengeance 32 GB (16 GB x 2) 5200 CL38 - $414.99 CAD (Best Buy)
- Corsair Dominator 32 GB (16 GB x 2) 5200 CL38 - $364.99 CAD (Best Buy)
LGA 1700 Coolers:
- MSI MEG CORE Liquid S360 AIO Liquid Cooler - $279.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI MEG CORE Liquid S280 AIO Liquid Cooler - $249.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI MEG CORE Liquid C280 AIO Liquid Cooler - $139.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI MAG CORE Liquid C240 AIO Liquid Cooler - $119.99 US (Newegg)
- Noctua NH-U12A Chromax Black 120mm - $119.90 US (Newegg)
- MSI MAG CORE Liquid P240 AIO Liquid Cooler - $89.99 US (Newegg)
