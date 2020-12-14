Intel's Core i9-11900K flagship CPU has once again been benchmarked within the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark and this time, we have a comparison with the Core i9-10900K. Part of the Rocket Lake Desktop lineup, the Core i9-11900K will be aiming to reclaim the gaming throne from AMD who achieved superb performance increments with their latest Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 line of processors.

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core Flagship Rocket Lake CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, Faster Than The 10 Core Comet Lake Flagship

Yesterday, specifications for the Intel Core i9-11900K leaked out too and we now know what kind of processor are we getting as a flagship 11th Gen offering. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of boost clocks, we have already seen the CPU running at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

Intel Rocket Lake-S 11th Gen Core CPU Lineup Specs Leak Out – Flagship Core i9-11900K To Feature 8 Cores, 5.3 GHz Boost & Up To 250W Power Limit

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node. The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W.

The benchmark was spotted by TUM_APISAK and shows the Intel Core i9-11900K delivering up to 62.8 FPS on average within Ashes of The Singularity benchmark running at 1080p and the Crazy preset. The platform was running 32 GB of DDR4 memory and an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. When compared to the Core i9-10900K results from the same user, the Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake chip shows a 9% performance improvement.





A similar test platform with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, the fastest chip in AMD's Ryzen 5000 stack, scores an average of 57 FPS. The Rocket Lake CPU leads the Ryzen 5000 chip by 10%. A 5-10% performance lead over the 10 core Comet Lake chip is reasonable to expect since we are getting new Cypress Cove cores but the 11th Gen flagship will come with lower cores and threads. From the looks of things, the Cypress Cove architecture along with higher clock speeds will balance the performance difference of going down to 8 cores from 10 cores on the new 11th Gen flagship. It remains to be seen if 8 Cypress Cove cores would be enough for all kinds of workloads & not just gaming.

Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake 14nm Flagship CPU Spotted in Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark, ES Chip With 3.5 GHz Base Clock

In addition to the Core i9-11900K CPU benchmark, the Intel Core i5-11400 also appeared in the SiSoftware Sandra database. The chip features 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 2.60 GHz & a boost clock of 4.40 GHz. The CPU also comes with 12 MB of L3 cache, 3 MB of L2 cache, and a TDP of 65W (PL1).





The processor benchmarks can be compared with its predecessor, the Core i5-10400 which features a similar core configuration but clock speeds rated at 2.90 GHz base and 4.30 GHz boost. Following is how the two CPUs stack up when we compare their performance.

Intel Core i5-11400 vs Core i5-10400 CPU Benchmarks

Benchmark Test Intel Core i5-10400 Intel Core i5-11400 Performance Difference Processor Multi-Media 574.46 Mpix/s 646.07 Mpix/s 112.4% Processor Cryptography (High Security) 7.71 GB/s 12.58 GB/s 163.1% Processor Financial Analysis (High/Double Precision) 48.04 kOPTS 48.16 kOPTS 102.4% Processor Scientific Analysis (High/Double Precision) 28.48 GFLOPs 37.46 GFLOPs 131.5%

With that said, it looks like Rocket Lake will help Intel reclaim its gaming performance crown but at the same time, AMD is definitely going to be cooking its own next-generation Ryzen refresh lineup to counter Intel's 11th Gen family.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):