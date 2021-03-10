Here’s How the Upcoming MagSafe Battery Pack From Apple Might Look Like

With the release of the iPhone 12 series, Apple debuted a new MagSafe mechanism for accessories to take advantage of. Arranged in concentric circles, the magnets in the iPhone 12 series attach different kinds of accessories and cases for a cozy yet strong fit. While third-party manufacturers have been jumping on the MagSafe bandwagon to bring their own contribution, Apple is yet to release a MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12. Now, a leaker has shown a picture of what the MagSafe Battery Pack could potentially look like.

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Will Feature Reverse Wireless Charging Capabilities and Might COme in Two Finishes

Leaker Jon Prosser has shared the first renders of Apple's upcoming MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series. However, what may come as a surprise is that Apple might not release it to the public. Prosser reports that some of the battery pack prototypes that Apple is working on having a rubber exterior. However, Apple is also working with other materials.

According to Prosser, Apple is also working on a high-end MagSafe Battery Pack with an aluminum build and a high-quality plastic finish. With that said, the side of the battery case will feature an aluminum finish that is exposed and the front and back are made up of high-quality plastic. If this turns out to be true, the design will complement the iPhone 12 series. Here's how the battery case might look like as shown in renders.

As for the low-end variant of the MagSafe Battery Case, it will feature a silicone-based exterior. In addition to this, the battery case will feature reverse wireless charging capabilities. This will allow the battery case to charge other accessories, like the AirPods and iPhone models that support wireless charging. According to the leaker's resources, Apple is currently experiencing overheating issues with the MagSafe Battery Pack. Henceforth, Prosser is not yet sure if the company will release it to the public.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the charging accessory from Apple. We also previously heard that the battery pack will feature reverse wireless charging capabilities. Apple could potentially announce the MagSafe battery pack at its rumored March 23 event. The event is also expected to announce other Apple products like a new iPad Pro with Mini-LED display, AirTags for locating lost or misplaced items, and more.

We will share more details on Apple's upcoming accessory as soon as we have more information on the subject. Do you like the implementation of the MagSafe battery pack? Let us know in the comments.