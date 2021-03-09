Apple’s 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Slated to Arrive in Late March

Apple is rumored to host an event on March 23 to introduce AirTags, the new iPad Pro, and much more. However, nothing can be said for certain at this point in time since Apple has not shared anything related to the subject, Nonetheless, news pertaining to the iPad Pro keeps pouring in, sharing details on the forward-facing changes. According to the latest, a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with Mini-LED is slated to launch as early as this month.

Apple Might Announce The New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display as Soon as Late March, According to Latest Report

A Taiwanese panel maker GIS is looking to expand its backend module capacity at its factory in Chengdu, China for new products (via DigiTimes). One of the most hyped and highly awaited products that we are expecting to launch this month is the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display. To be precise, we are hearing that the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is set to launch in late March or early in the second quarter. If we are keeping a close eye on the timeframe, Apple could potentially announce the new iPad Pro models in the next couple of weeks.

If you are unfamiliar, Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro model with Mini-LED backlighting. This enhances the tablet's brightness, improves contrast ratio, and also features other benefits. Take note that it is not clear at this point whether the company will release an 11-inch model of the iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display since rumors have only pointed to the bigger 12.9-inch variant.

In terms of internals, the new iPad Pro is expected to house Apple's fastest A14X chip and also feature support for 5G networks on the cellular models. Apple announced the 2020 iPad Pro model in March of last year so we can expect the company to follow its yearly schedule. Other than the iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, Apple might also announce its item-tracking accessory called AirTags. AirTags will work with your iPhone and other devices to track precise locations. Furthermore, we can also expect new AirPods, a powerful new Apple TV, and much more, It was also previously suggested that Apple will hold an event on March 23.

Take note that the final words rest with Apple and the company has not issued an official statement regarding the subject. We will keep you guys updated on the latest so be sure to stick around, Also, share your thoughts on Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models with a Mini-LED display? Would it make a difference for the average user? Let us know in the comments.