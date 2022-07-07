Menu
Here is Your First Look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases

Furqan Shahid
Jul 7, 2022
Earlier today, we shared with you the first look at the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and now, we are giving you the first look at the official Samsung cases for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now, remember, these are the official phone cases for the upcoming foldable, not third-party cases from the likes of Spigen or other companies, and based on the renders, you might be disappointed.

The information was shared by MobileFun, a UK-based retailer that has listed the cases, but aside from that, is even taking preorders for the upcoming cases. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases include a leather cover in various colors, a case with an S Pen holder, a silicone grip cover, and a standing cover. Samsung might also sell a screen protector for the device. Sadly, the case also confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will indeed not have a slot for an S Pen, something that was a rumor before.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Official Cases Leave a Little to Imagination

You can look at the cases below.

image-7-3
image-8-3
leaked-z-fold-4-accessory-1
leaked-z-fold-4-accessory-2
2 of 9

For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you are going to get a silicone ring case in various colors, a clear cover, a leather cover, a silicone cover with a strap, and a clear slim cover. We are not sure if Samsung will be selling screen protectors or not.

For those wondering, the official cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will cost anywhere from $50 to $150 based on the case you are going to go for. For those wondering, this is not the complete list as we are more than likely to see more cases being shown off as we get closer to the official announcement, which should be taking place next month.

