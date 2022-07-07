Menu
Galaxy Watch 5 Finally Shows Itself in the Flesh in Official Renders

Furqan Shahid
Jul 7, 2022
Galaxy Watch 5 Finally Shows Itself in the Flesh in Official Renders

For those who have been keeping up with the news, we all know that Samsung is gearing up to release a number of new devices next month at its unpacked event. We already know that we are going to get access to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with perhaps a new version of Galaxy Buds but what a lot of people may have overlooked is that the company is also going to release the new models of Galaxy Watch 5, and today, we have our first look at both the models of the upcoming smartwatch from Samsung.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Look Stunning and Premium for Android Smartwatches

The leak is coming from none other than Evan Blass who has shared turntable 3D renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The renders are 3D, of course, giving you the look of the smartwatches from all angles.

Below, you can see the more expensive and formal variant known as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it does look a lot like the Classic variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 from last year.

Galaxy Watch 5

The Pro variant will be offered in either black or grey titanium. You can get it with LTE or without LTE if you want a standalone cellular connection.

Galaxy Watch 5

On the other hand, we have the regular Watch 5, which looks a lot similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch Active that was once popular.

Galaxy Watch 5
This model also comes with either LTE or just Bluetooth and will be available in two case sizes, and more color options, too.

Both options are going to be running Wear OS 3.5 on top of One UI Watch 4.5. Blass has mentioned that aside from these watches, we will also be getting our hands on the Galaxy Buds Pro, and of course, the foldable devices, too.

