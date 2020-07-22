Here is How You Can Watch the Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Stream

Many are considering the Asus ROG Phone 3 to be the gaming phone of the year, and in all honesty, I am not surprised over that, either. The phone is going to bring a lot of amazing specs to the table, and features that will please gamers all around the world. The phone is supposed to go official in about 4 hours, and we have all the details for you right here.

Asus Will Show off the Much Awaited ROG Phone 3 in Today's Live Stream

We have been getting numerous leaks pertaining to the ROG Phone 3 over the past couple of months. Everything ranging from the renders to certification leaks showing us the specs, and other similar information. Needless to say, the device is looking pretty interesting at the moment, and we are all for it. After all, it would be nice to see just what Asus has in stores for us. If you are interested in the live stream, you can check the link below. It starts at 23:00 (UTC+8)

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is shipping up to be pretty impressive as far as the information we have. It obviously is going to pack the most amount of features and will have the highest-end specs, as well. The recent certification hints at the phone having a massive 6,000 mAh battery, along with 512GB internal storage.

Asus recently also teased how the ROG Phone 3 is going to sport the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, making it one of the first smartphones in the market that will have this newer version info the Snapdragon 865 along with 5G capabilities. As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, we are not so sure about that.

But it is only a matter of a w hours before everything is revealed to us.