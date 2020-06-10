No Man’s Sky Gets Cross-Platform Play On June 11th; Patch Notes Inside

No Man's Sky is finally getting cross-platform play very soon.

A new post on the game's official website confirmed that the game will be getting full cross-platform play support tomorrow, June 11th. The game will also join the Xbox Game Pass library on the same day.

A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems. We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform. I’m very proud of the team that has worked so hard to make this happen.

Meanwhile we are continuing to work hard on new content updates, large and small for the future.

Making No Man’s Sky available to vast new audiences, and allowing those audiences to come together, has been something we’ve been building towards for a long time. We’re lucky to have one of the nicest and most welcoming gaming communities there is, and it’s a delight to be able to allow them to play together. The big question is, who have you always wanted to play with?