PS3-Exclusive Heavenly Sword Now Playable on PC at 60FPS in 4K Via RPCS3 PC PS3 Emulator

Ninja Theory’s PS3-exclusive, Heavenly Sword, is now playable on PC at 60fps in 4K resolution via RPCS3.

Praised for its visuals and combat, 2007’s action-adventure hack and slash was capped at 30FPS on Sony’s PlayStation 3. The RPCS3 team, however, has now announced that the title is now playable in 4K resolution and 60FPS via the RPCS3 PC PS3 emulator.

RPCS3 Emulator Updated To Support Demon’s Souls Online Multiplayer

In order to do so, users of the emulator are required to create a custom RPCS3 config and set the vblank to 120hz. Check out the new video below of Heavenly Sword running at 60fps in 4K resolution on PC:

“As mentioned in the title, the Gameplay footage here is running at 60FPS (above the game's 30FPS frame-rate cap)”, the RPCS3 team writes. “In order to run Heavenly Sword at 60FPS, create a custom config in RPCS3, by right-clicking the game and clicking "create custom configuration", Now, go to the advanced settings tab and change vblank to 120hz. Once saved, remember that once you have a custom configuration for a game it won't use the global settings anymore, so you will need to right-click the game and open the configuration settings from there.”

The most recent version of the RPCS3 emulator can be download through the project’s official website right here.

We’ve included an official overview of Heavenly Sword down below: