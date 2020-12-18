The Harvest Moon series is growing ever larger with the addition of Natsume's latest entry in the series, Harvest Moon: One World. This particular entry looks like it could very well be the biggest we've seen from the non-Story of Seasons Harvest Moon line, and as such should delight fans who have been clamoring for more from the series for some time.

The newest trailer shows off what you can do when the game debuts next March in 2021, including romancing other characters, sprucing up your farm, raising animals, and going off on adventures. You can actually take a trip around the world this time, however, instead of just staying put in your cozy little village. Natsume states you can "ride camels across the deserts of Pastilla, venture deep into the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, and even visit a volcano near the cozy mountain town of Lebkuchen."

In addition to offering a massive world to explore, there are five different types of terrain, including deserts, beaches, and snow-capped mountains. There will also be access to five bachelors and five bachelors who each get their own backstories and personalities. You get to raise animals, too, including goats, sheep, cows, and more. In addition, you can take your "Expando-Farm" and change between areas when you go out exploring.

One World is currently set to launch on March 2, but if you want some farming goodness until then, you'd do well to go ahead and try out the Story of Seasons games as well. There's a lot to see and do, but make sure you preorder this Harvest Moon title if you happen to want to be able to take home a plush chicken. Yes, this time's a chicken and not a cow.