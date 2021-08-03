Halo Infinite Tech Preview New Comparison Videos Focus on the Bazaar Map

New Halo Infinite comparison videos have been shared online, focusing on one of the maps that have been made available in the game's tech preview.

The new videos, which have been shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, focus on the Bazaar Map. Like for the Recharged map, performance already seems to be extremely solid on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Halo Infinite Tech Preview New Framerate Test Highlights Solid Performance on Xbox Series X|S

Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will feature Quality and FPS at launch, but the two display modes were not available during the tech preview. The test ran at 2160p resolution, 120 FPS on Xbox Series X, 1080p, 120 FPS on Xbox Series S, 1080p, 30 FPS on Xbox One, and 2160p, 30 FPS on Xbox One X. The old-gen versions of the game also seem to be suffering from frame pacing issues.

Halo Infinite releases before the end of the year on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be announced.