Halo Infinite Tech Preview New Comparison Videos Focus on the Bazaar Map
New Halo Infinite comparison videos have been shared online, focusing on one of the maps that have been made available in the game's tech preview.
The new videos, which have been shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, focus on the Bazaar Map. Like for the Recharged map, performance already seems to be extremely solid on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will feature Quality and FPS at launch, but the two display modes were not available during the tech preview. The test ran at 2160p resolution, 120 FPS on Xbox Series X, 1080p, 120 FPS on Xbox Series S, 1080p, 30 FPS on Xbox One, and 2160p, 30 FPS on Xbox One X. The old-gen versions of the game also seem to be suffering from frame pacing issues.
Halo Infinite releases before the end of the year on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be announced.
The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet.
Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.
Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).
Forge: Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year.
Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming
