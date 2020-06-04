Halo Infinite Will Likely Feature “Special” HDR; Dev Has Put Unprecedent Effort Into It – Rumor

Halo Infinite is going to feature HDR support, and it seems like it's going to be something else.

On the ResetEra forums, HDTVTest's EvilBoris revealed that Halo Infinite not only is going to support HDR but also that it is likely going to be special.

Project CARS 3 Gets Gorgeous First Reveal Trailer, Body Customization

HDR is in and from what I hear it is likely to be special.

In a following post, EvilBoris added that developer 343 Industries is putting an unprecedent level of effort that goes beyond anything that has ever been seen in gaming so far.

They are going to huge effort (and expense) beyond anything I’m aware of in a game so far.

It has been some time since we have seen anything about Halo Infinite. Back in March, 343 Industries posted a development update stating that work was proceeding smoothly, but limitations from working at home may have an impact.

As the situation began to take a turn for the worse in our area about two weeks ago, Microsoft and 343 leadership gave our studio guidance to work from home. Seeing as safety is the most important thing during a time like this, we took the advice and have been working from home ever since. It hasn't been a vacation though, as every team is adapting and getting creative to make sure they can do their best from outside the studio. Both 343 and Microsoft's leadership teams have been providing constant updates with how the COVID-19 situation is progressing, how our projects are progressing, and recommendations on how best to stay safe during these unprecedented times.

Halo Infinite launches later this year on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.