Halo Infinite Development Is Proceeding Well, but Limitations From Working at Home May Have an Impact

The Halo Infinite development is proceeding smoothly, but the limitations coming from working at home may have an impact in the long term.

In a new blog post, developer 343 Industries confirmed that the team has been working from home for two weeks already, and work is proceeding well. The COVID-19 situation, however, may impact development of the game, due to the limitations of working from home.

As the situation began to take a turn for the worse in our area about two weeks ago, Microsoft and 343 leadership gave our studio guidance to work from home. Seeing as safety is the most important thing during a time like this, we took the advice and have been working from home ever since. It hasn't been a vacation though, as every team is adapting and getting creative to make sure they can do their best from outside the studio. Both 343 and Microsoft's leadership teams have been providing constant updates with how the COVID-19 situation is progressing, how our projects are progressing, and recommendations on how best to stay safe during these unprecedented times. What does that mean for MCC PC and Halo Infinite? We're removing all the obstacles in our path and tracking well, but need to be mindful of our current limitations and understand that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better. Rest assured that every single one of us is doing everything in our power to continue developing and delivering quality Halo experiences while we adjust to this new way of life.

Halo Infinite is currently in development for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It will be the direct sequel to Halo 5: Guardians.

The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise beginning holiday 2020! Developed by 343 Industries for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs, Halo Infinite continues the Halo 5: Guardians storyline and takes the franchise in ambitious and unexpected directions, powered by the all-new Slipspace Engine.

Halo Infinite launches later this year on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.