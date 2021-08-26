Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed; Recommended Specs Include RTX 2070, RX 5700 XT
The Halo Infinite PC system requirements have been confirmed today, thanks to the game's Steam Store page.
According to the listing, the latest entry in the popular series launching this December worldwide will require a rather beefy system to run at high enough settings, as the developer recommends an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k CPU and Radeon RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070 GPU.
Catch the full Halo Infinite PC system requirements below.
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
- Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Halo Infinite launches on December 8th on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Campaign:
When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring. To experience the campaign, purchase Halo Infinite (Campaign).
PC Settings & Optimizations:
Halo Infinite is built for PC. From advanced graphics settings, ultrawide/super ultrawide support and triple-key binds to features like dynamic scaling and variable framerates, Halo Infinite is the best Halo experience on PC to date.
