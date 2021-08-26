Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed; Recommended Specs Include RTX 2070, RX 5700 XT

The Halo Infinite PC system requirements have been confirmed today, thanks to the game's Steam Store page.

According to the listing, the latest entry in the popular series launching this December worldwide will require a rather beefy system to run at high enough settings, as the developer recommends an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k CPU and Radeon RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070 GPU.

Catch the full Halo Infinite PC system requirements below.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64 Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space



Halo Infinite launches on December 8th on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.