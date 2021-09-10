Halo Infinite Multiplayer Preview #2 Out on September 24th; Available to Many More Players

The second Halo Infinite multiplayer preview test is scheduled to be available on September 24th, as announced a few hours ago by developer 343 Industries.

It should also be far easier to get in, as all those fans who've registered for a Halo Insider profile before September 13th (next Monday) are eligible to be selected.

The next #HaloInfinite multiplayer preview is targeted to arrive on Sept. 24! All fully registered Halo Insider profiles as of Sept. 13 are eligible to participate. Don’t miss out! Head to https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc, get your profile fully filled out, then prepare for takeoff. pic.twitter.com/9GgAQP4f6p — Halo (@Halo) September 9, 2021

Community manager Brian Jarrard added that many more invites should be sent out for this second Halo Infinite multiplayer preview, possibly covering everyone registered unless millions more suddenly sign up for the Halo Insider program.

Definitely! Much bigger target this time, I'm hoping every eligible Insider gets invited (if millions more suddenly sing up maaaaybe not, but that's a good problem to have) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 9, 2021

Jarrard also shared some of the updates that will be in this upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer preview test, including Big Team Battle mode.

Bots will be back (with some improvements), Academy will return some updates and the addition of "training mode", and there will be a much bigger focus on Arena PVP this time including a new map and some objective modes. BTB is also on the menu!

As a reminder, Halo Infinite is launching on December 8th for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, albeit without cooperative mode (due to be added three months after launch) and the Forge map tool (scheduled for six months post-launch). The multiplayer will be separately available for free on all platforms.