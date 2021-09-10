Halo Infinite Multiplayer Preview #2 Out on September 24th; Available to Many More Players
The second Halo Infinite multiplayer preview test is scheduled to be available on September 24th, as announced a few hours ago by developer 343 Industries.
It should also be far easier to get in, as all those fans who've registered for a Halo Insider profile before September 13th (next Monday) are eligible to be selected.
The next #HaloInfinite multiplayer preview is targeted to arrive on Sept. 24! All fully registered Halo Insider profiles as of Sept. 13 are eligible to participate.
Don’t miss out! Head to https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc, get your profile fully filled out, then prepare for takeoff. pic.twitter.com/9GgAQP4f6p
— Halo (@Halo) September 9, 2021
Community manager Brian Jarrard added that many more invites should be sent out for this second Halo Infinite multiplayer preview, possibly covering everyone registered unless millions more suddenly sign up for the Halo Insider program.
Definitely! Much bigger target this time, I'm hoping every eligible Insider gets invited (if millions more suddenly sing up maaaaybe not, but that's a good problem to have)
— Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 9, 2021
Jarrard also shared some of the updates that will be in this upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer preview test, including Big Team Battle mode.
Bots will be back (with some improvements), Academy will return some updates and the addition of "training mode", and there will be a much bigger focus on Arena PVP this time including a new map and some objective modes. BTB is also on the menu!
As a reminder, Halo Infinite is launching on December 8th for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, albeit without cooperative mode (due to be added three months after launch) and the Forge map tool (scheduled for six months post-launch). The multiplayer will be separately available for free on all platforms.
Become the Master Chief:
When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring.
Explore Zeta Halo:
Halo Infinite offers the most expansive and adventure-filled Halo campaign to date set in the wide-open environment of the ancient ringworld, Zeta Halo. Explore the vast reaches of Installation 07, from stunning heights to mysterious depths below the ring. Rescue UNSC marines to gain reinforcements in your fight against a fearsome enemy known as “the Banished.”
Defeat the Banished
Set after the events of Halo 5 and shortly following a crushing defeat, the UNSC fleet lies shattered and stranded on the surface of the heavily damaged Installation 07. Amongst the wreckage, a terrifying clan of Brute warriors, The Banished, now roam the damaged ringworld. Outmanned and outgunned, Master Chief must stop the Banished from repairing the Halo ring and claiming control of the galaxy’s greatest threat.
PC Settings & Optimizations:
Halo Infinite is built for PC. From advanced graphics settings, ultrawide/super ultrawide support and triple-key binds to features like dynamic scaling and variable framerates, Halo Infinite is the best Halo experience on PC to date.
