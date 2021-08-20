Halo Infinite Will be Missing Campaign Co-op, Forge, and PC Splitscreen at Launch

After multiple delays, Halo Infinite will finally arrive this holiday season, but it seems the big launch will come with a few asterisks. In the latest Halo Infinite development update (which you can check out below) Halo Infinite creative head Joe Staten confirms Halo Infinite will be missing both campaign co-op and Forge at launch.

[Campaign co-op], like multiplayer, is this burning heart of Halo. Campaign co-op is fundamental to the Halo experience. […] Our #1 priority is making sure whatever we ship, whenever we ship it, it meets the right quality bar across all platforms -- Xbox devices, PC and all its configurations. When we looked at these two experiences, campaign co-op and Forge, we made the determination, they're just not ready. And as a studio we don't want to ship things if they're not ready. So people can play them, have fun, and a nice stable, performant experience. So, we're going to keep campaign co-op and Forge in the oven for a little bit longer and when they're ready, we're going to release them as part of our seasonal roadmap next year.

Elsewhere in the video, live operations producer Sam Hanshaw mentions PC splitscreen also won’t be in at launch (it will be available on Xbox consoles). Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long for some of these features – 343 is hoping to deliver co-op during Season 2 and Forge for Season 3. As is typical for most live service games, each Halo Infinite season should last around 3 months.

Of course, Halo Infinite isn’t here yet, and 343 is planning another large-scale technical test before launch. Unlike the first one, which mostly focused on bot play, Hanshaw confirms the next round of flighting will include full 4v4 and Big Team Battle PvP matches.

The F2P Halo Infinite MP suite will launch alongside the core single-player game on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this holiday season. 343 is promising an actual release date will be revealed “very soon.”