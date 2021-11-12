Halo Infinite Multiplayer May Drop Early for Series’ 20th Anniversary Hint Leakers

Just can’t wait to jump into the full Halo Infinite multiplayer suite when the game launches in December? Well, about that… rumors are now flying hot and heavy that Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer component may shadow launch next week. It’s not just one Halo insider saying this, multiple leakers who have been proven to have the goods in the past, including HaloDotAPI, NateTheHate, and some others, are saying multiplayer will be dropping this coming Monday (November 15).

What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the Xbox than with a birthday surprise. I can independently confirm & share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15. Suit up, Spartans. https://t.co/fLpR86bu4O — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) November 12, 2021

November 15 is the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise, and the day the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle launches, so giving those new XSX owners some fresh Halo to play on their fancy new consoles would make a certain amount of sense. Also, let’s recall, a mysterious Halo Infinite “Early Access Digital Bundle,” was recently discovered (then quickly pulled) from the Microsoft Store.

Launching Halo Infinite multiplayer early might make strategic sense as well – a surprise launch will no-doubt spark some extra excitement and generate more hype for the game's campaign (which, by all indications, is still coming in December). Also, it would allow Microsoft to get a drop on EA’s Battlefield 2042, which is increasingly looking like a vulnerable target given largely negative reaction to the game’s open beta. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, as Microsoft hasn’t confirmed or denied anything. I guess we’ll know for sure on Monday.

Haven’t been keeping up with Halo Infinite and it’s free-to-play multiplayer suite? You can get a basic rundown on what MP will include at launch here, and how seasonal content and cosmetics will work here.

Halo Infinite is officially slated to launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8. That said, what do you think? Will we be getting our hands on multiplayer early?