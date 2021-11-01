Halo Infinite Early Access Digital Bundle Listing Surfaces Alongside 4 Unannounced DLCs for the Game

A freshly-surfaced Halo Infinite listing on the Microsoft Store suggests that the upcoming shooter could receive an early-access digital bundle and at least 4 DLCs.

The listing was discovered by “Aggiornamenti Lumia” and posted on Twitter. The Twitter account is known to post unpublished listings for both Windows and Xbox. Some days ago, the account already posted listings for three new Halo Infinite DLCs before adding that Microsoft and 343 Industries appear to be planning at least “4” new DLCs for the game.

SEGA and Microsoft Entered a Strategic Alliance That Will Let the Former Create Large-Scale Games Built on Azure

Halo Infinite got three new "dlcs" over the last few hours — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 29, 2021

Earlier today, “Aggiornamenti Lumia” posted the listing for the unannounced Halo Infinite Early Access Digital Bundle. No further details about this bundle and the above-mentioned expansions for Infinite were posted by Microsoft just yet.

As expected, fans of the series are already speculating about their favorite expansions for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite launches globally across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC on December 8th. Last week, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries released a new Halo Infinite campaign overview, showing off vastly improved campaign footage.

Microsoft officially announced Halo Infinite back in 2018. The game was first planned for a release last year alongside the Xbox Series X|S. Following community backlash, the game was delayed into 2021.