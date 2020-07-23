Halo Infinite Gets First Ever Single-Player Campaign Gameplay Footage

The wait has been long, but the first Halo Infinite campaign footage has finally been shown.

The new footage showed during today's Xbox Game Showcase event, highlights the more open-ended nature of the adventure, plenty of intense shooting action, and more. You can find the full footage in glorious 4K resolution right below.

Following the release of the campaign gameplay, the Halo Infinite Steam page has also gone live. System requirements, however, have yet to be confirmed.

The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself. Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately). Forge: Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year. Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC with stunning graphics and world-class cross-platform play. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.

Now that the campaign has finally been shown, all that is left to see is the Halo Infinite multiplayer. Very little is currently known about it, but insider Klobrille suggests it will be a very dynamic experience that will complement the sandbox well.

Halo Infinite Arena is all about going back to classic map control gameplay (power weapons and power-ups). There are a lot of cool map power-ups to complement the sandbox. Grapple hook, thrust or classics like overshield. All this is very dynamic and might vary heavily based on playlist etc., of course. But more on all that at a later date.

Halo Infinite releases this Holiday on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.