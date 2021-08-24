Halo Infinite May Be at Gamescom Opening Night as Insiders Hint at More Microsoft Reveals

Microsoft just wrapped up their pre-Gamescom Xbox showcase, and it contained a lot of juicy info about games like Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Dying Light 2, but there was one pretty major game missing in action – Halo Infinite. Given the holiday gaming season is coming up fast, many were hoping we’d finally get a solid Halo Infinite release date, but no dice. 343 Industries has promised they’ll have something to announce “very soon,” so when’s that date being revealed? Well, how about tomorrow?

According to wanton leaker Jeff Grubb, Microsoft is planning to split their Gamescom reveals between their own showcase and the Geoff-Keighley-produced Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream is tomorrow and Opening Night Live is on Wednesday. I think both events should have Xbox news. So don't expect everything exclusively in the Xbox Stream. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Xbox insider Klobrille was a little more direct in their hinting that Halo Infinite will be at Opening Night Live.

*coughs in tomorrow* — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 24, 2021

Of course, this is far from any sort of confirmation, but if Halo Infinite really is coming out this year (and Microsoft swears up and down that it is) then the time for announcing a release date is drawing short. Many assumed Microsoft was waiting for Call of Duty: Vanguard to finally be revealed before they staked out their own date, and that happened last week, so come Microsoft… let’s get on with it.

The F2P Halo Infinite MP suite will launch alongside the core single-player game on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this holiday season. Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off on August 25 at 11am PT/8pm CEST and should last for around 90 minutes. Are we getting the release date? Or is Microsoft just going to drop Halo Infinite into our laps one day without warning?