Microsoft Flight Simulator Announces German World Update, New Planes, Air Races, and More

Microsoft Flight Simulator has had a hell of a first year, and it seems the rate of new content and updates is only picking up. Today during Microsoft’s pre-Gamescom Xbox showcase, they revealed a wide range of upcoming content, including World Update 6, which focuses on Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the new “Local Legends” series that recreates various regionally-famous aircraft, the Reno Air Races, and more. Oh, and yes, that Top Gun DLC is still coming, but due to movie embargoes Microsoft can’t say too much about it yet. Here’s a look at the Germany, Austria, and Switzerland update.

Here’s a bit more detail on World Update 6…

Our latest World Update celebrates the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. New aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps and several brand-new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, Graz and Vienna in Austria are drastically enhancing the visuals of these three countries and the beautiful mountain-ranges of the Alps. The team has also hand-crafted about 100 famous locations (points of interest, or POIs) and several airports like Lübeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt and St. Gallen. The update also includes new discovery flights, landing challenges and bush trips that take simmers across this beautiful region of our planet.

And here’s a trailer and details for the Reno Air Races, which is being called the “first major expansion” for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We are excited to announce our partnership with RARA (the Reno Air Racing Association) to bring the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races, the world’s fastest motorsport, to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Many of the planes can fly up to 500 mph at an altitude between 50 ft and 250 ft above ground. The Reno Air Races represent the first major expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Simmers will now be able to race against their friends or pilots from around the world with the addition of competitive multiplayer to the sim.

Finally, you can check out a couple new aircraft, the Local Legend Junkers JU-52 and the futuristic drone-like Volocopter.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and Xbox Series X/S. World Update 6 and the Junker JU052 will be available on September 7, the Volocopter arrives in November, and the Reno Air Races launch sometime this fall. Oh, and expect that Top Gun content around the release of Top Gun: Maverick in theaters on November 19.