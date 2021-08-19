Call of Duty: Vanguard Fully Revealed via Warzone, November Release Date Locked In

Rumors have been flying for some time now, and earlier this week Activision confirmed they’d reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard via Warzone… today! At 10:30am PT, Warzone kicked off the Battle of Verdansk, a unique PvE battle that saw players taking on a giant armored train. Squads were rewarded for their efforts with the first full trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Of course, the trailer was immediately posted online, so you can check it out for yourself without any of the work.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Date and Time Confirmed via New Teaser Trailer [Update]

As you can see from the trailer, Activision and Sledgehammer are emphasizing that you'll be battling across "every front" right from the get-go -- Europe, the Pacific, and beyond -- with a story that depicts the origins of modern Special Forces. Here's the official description:

Vanguard delivers the complete package to Call of Duty fans across Campaign, online Multiplayer and Zombies co-operative modes. Players will witness the origins of Special Forces as they change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a sprawling World War II narrative campaign spanning the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. Multiplayer features 20 maps on day one at launch. While Zombies fans will experience a signature undead gameplay experience, marking a franchise-first Zombies crossover for Call of Duty.

Sounds like a good collection of content -- that's definitely a lot more launch maps than we've got in recent years. Activision is also promising a major WWII-themed revamp for Warzone...

Later this year, Vanguard players will be immersed in a fully integrated, new Call of Duty: Warzone experience featuring a brand-new map, new gameplay and new experiences. Together, this is the most connected Call of Duty ever, all powered by the next-generation Call of Duty engine introduced in Modern Warfare.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard marches onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5. Excited to get those boots on the ground again?