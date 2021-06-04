Halo Infinite E3 Rumors Include Better, but Not “Top-Tier” Visuals, Battlefield-Style Mode

We’re sure to be in for a ton of big announcements when the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase drops in a little over a week, but whatever’s announced the headliner is still going to be the same – Halo Infinite. Given the mixed reaction to last year’s Halo Infinite gameplay reveal, Microsoft and 343 have a lot to prove, so what can we expect? Well, YouTuber and Microsoft insider Coalteastwood weighed in on his latest show, and it sounds like the re-debut of Halo Infinite may be as debated as its first. First off, while 343 has been working to improve Halo Infinite’s graphics, don’t expect anything “mind-blowing” or truly next-gen…

343 will show a small feature on the campaign and upgraded visuals. Testers are saying that Halo Infinite looks improved, but not the mind-blowing top-tier visuals we come to expect from 343 and the largest tentpole franchise on [Microsoft's] platform.

While we’ll likely see a small chunk of the campaign, Coalteastwood believes Microsoft will focus on multiplayer, which will be free-to-play, and include a new large-scale Battlefield-inspired mode (although not a full-on battle royale). Oh, and we might get a September launch date, too!

A big emphasis for the show will be a huge, varied showcase of the multiplayer suite coming to Halo Infinite Online, a free-to-play model that will literally bring in millions and millions when the game launches in September of this year. There's rumors Halo Infinite will show a brand-new Battlefield-inspired competitive and cooperative team-based mode, with an arsenal of big vehicles and weapons across maps much larger than Halo's ever had. Not a battle royale, but more like an amalgamation of battle royale, Battlefield Conquest, and full-on Halo multiplayer madness. Expect a demo for online play to release just after the event closes.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but Coalteastwood has a solid track record and a lot of this stuff aligns with previous rumors we’ve heard.

Halo Infinite is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase will be livestreamed on June 13.