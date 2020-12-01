Halo Infinite Battle Royale Rumors Are Unfounded, 343 Industries Community Director Says

The recent Halo Infinite rumors that speak of a battle royale mode are unfounded, according to a 343 Industries representative.

Commenting on the rumors on his Official Twitter Profile, Community Director not only confirmed they are unfounded but also revealed that they are currently working on a year-end update, acknowledging the lack of communication of the past few months.

Btw yes I’m aware we could help solve this with real news. We certainly have some things we’re overdue on and eager to talk more about. We’re in the process of pulling together a year-end update. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 30, 2020

Halo Infinite was originally scheduled for a 2020 release, but 343 Industries and Microsoft delayed the game due to the development issues resulting from the current pandemic and the shifting to work from home conditions.

Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday. We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.

Halo Infinite launches on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on a yet to be confirmed 2021 release date.