Halo Infinite Delay Wasn’t Due to the Ongoing TV Show Project, Says 343

The recent Halo Infinite delay news made an industry-wide splash, not only because of the importance of the game itself but also because it had been pegged as the most prominent Xbox Series X launch title later this year.

Following the news, renowned Microsoft insider Brad Sams posted an article on Thurrott focused on the reasons behind the development troubles he was able to gather through anonymous sources at 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite Dev Troubles Reportedly Due to Heavy Outsourcing, TV Series Distraction

For example, one source mentioned the TV show production (currently ongoing at Showtime) as a 'significant' distraction for the studio's management. However, 343 Industries decided to refute this particular claim in a statement shared yesterday with IGN.

343 Industries has a devoted transmedia team that is working with Showtime on the creation and production of the Halo TV show. This group is separate from the Halo Infinite development team. These are two completely independent projects with dedicated teams and leadership that do not impact one another.

The statement does not discuss the other major hurdle mentioned in the report penned by Sams, though. That is the heavyhanded outsourcing of the development of Halo Infinite, which reportedly made the collaborative effort between studios challenging to say the least.

Either way, 343 Industries Community Manager John Junyszek recently told fans to hang tight with regards to Halo Infinite news following the official delay.