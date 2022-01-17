343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite cosmetics will see a pricing reduction across the board starting tomorrow. The news came via Head of Design Jerry Hook, who tweeted the following thread.

We've been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we're going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Infinite--and it all starts next week. Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more. We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process.

Halo Infinite previously came under fire for its grindy Battle Pass progression system, which the developers also had to improve following the community's feedback. Being a free-to-play game for its multiplayer component, the game relies entirely on cosmetics and Battle Pass for monetization.

In other Halo Infinite news, horror film director John Carpenter tweeted his appreciation of the game, calling it the best one in the franchise to date.

HALO INFINITE is a fun shooter. Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series.

It's not the first time Carpenter has publically shared his appreciation of a game. He already did so for Arkane's Prey, Destiny 2, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Anyway, his latest tweet prompted others to comment. Even Elon Musk himself chimed in, saying that Halo Infinite featured a good campaign.

Players are also getting the much anticipated Big Team Battle matchmaking fixes in the middle of the week. The developers are adding some tokens of gratitude in the form of 5 XP Boosts and 5 Challenge Swaps, to be added to every player's inventory as they log into the game.