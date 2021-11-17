Halo Infinite Team Promising to “Look At” Grindy Battle Pass Progression

Halo Infinite multiplayer surprise launched this Monday, and while most people seem to be having a good time, there have been some complaints about the game’s Season 1 Battle Pass. Unlike most games, Halo Infinite’s battle passes aren’t time-limited – you can take as long as you want to complete them – which is great in theory, but it turns out taking a long time with them may not be optional, as they’re pretty grindy. This is mainly because the only way to progress Halo Infinite’s passes is by completing sometimes-difficult challenges, as opposed to just playing the game. Perhaps this is intentional given Season 1 has been extended to six months, but nevertheless, a lot of players are feeling the slow progression.

Well, some changes are forthcoming, as 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard has promised the studio is “looking at” battle pass progression (or lack thereof).

Thank you to everyone who has jumped into the #HaloInfintie beta so far! FYI the team is looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering data from yesterday's sessions and we'll share updates as we have them. Please continue to share feedback and raise flags as you see them. 1/3 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 16, 2021

As mentioned, 343 have announced they're extending Halo Infinite Season 1 in order to avoid developer burnout. More info about what this longer season will look like is promised for January…

You will notice in the Battle Pass UI that Season 1 will last from now until May 2022, which is a change from our original goal of shipping a new Season every three months. We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high-quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team. In January, after all of you have had a chance to play Halo Infinite’s expansive and adventure-filled campaign starting December 8th, and all of us on the Halo Infinite team have had an opportunity to recharge our energy shields over the holidays, we will have more details to share about the Season 1 event calendar as well as our Season 2, campaign co-op, and Forge release plans.

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s single-player campaign launches on December 8.