Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op To Finally Enter Beta Testing in July

Halo Infinite launched this past holiday with a number of major features missing, with one of the most significant MIA bullet points being campaign co-op. While 343 Industries initially made it sound like the wait for co-op wouldn’t be too long, they’ve had issues delivering new content post-launch. Halo Infinite Season 2, which was originally supposed to deliver co-op, was pushed back, and then it was revealed co-op wouldn’t be a part of the update after all. Back in March, 343 has the following to say about their progress…

We’re making great progress on Campaign network co-op. […] But the reality is that it’s going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite. We’re also committed to a great 2-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox Series X—and the non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign present some big challenges for split-screen that have taken us more time to solve.

Well, it seems like 343 is finally managed to work through some of their co-op challenges, because they’ve now announced campaign co-op flighting will begin in July.

With #HaloInfinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate! ✈: https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc pic.twitter.com/fKIn44umRU — Halo (@Halo) June 7, 2022

Here’s hoping 343 Industries can deliver the co-op experience that Halo Infinite deserves. The team, and Halo fans, could use a win after several rather rocky months. As mentioned above, you can sign up to become a Halo Insider and get a chance to participate in co-op testing, right here.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.