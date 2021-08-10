Halo Infinite Battle Royale Rumors Resurface, “Wacky” Cosmetics Reportedly on the Way

Is Halo Infinite going to do the battle royale thing or not? It’s been a persistent question for years now, one 343 Industries have shot down a couple times, but the rumors just won’t go away. The latest round of scuttlebutt was ignited by dataminers digging into the recent technical preview – various files related to campaign were found in the beta, but a voice clip of the distinctive Halo announcer saying “battle royale” was also uncovered. Hmmm!

Well, now prolific leaker Tom Henderson has entered the fray. According to him, the Halo Infinite battle royale mode is real, has been in development for years, and will tie in with the campaign…

Valve and AMD Working To Make Steam Deck Support Windows 11

The #HaloInfinite Battle Royale is also heavily connected to the campaign in a lot of ways. So avoid BR leaks if you don't want campaign spoilers. I'm not entirely sure what it means for Halo, but I'd imagine it's to incentivize people to purchase the full game in some way. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 10, 2021

Just to be clear, I'm not sure if it's been scrapped on not or when/if it will release, but it's been in development for years. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 10, 2021

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now. Henderson has more than proven his chops when it comes to Call of Duty and Battlefield leaks, but it isn’t as clear if he has the goods on Halo. That said, between the voice clip and these leaks, the evidence of Halo Infinite battle royale being a real thing are piling up.

Meanwhile, Henderson also had something to say about Halo Infinite’s planned cosmetics, which he claims will be getting rather wacky. “Dress up as a snowman for Christmas” kind of wacky.

If you think #HaloInfinite cosmetics are going to be "true to the franchise", you're in for a surprise. It seems like they are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 10, 2021

The F2P Halo Infinite MP suite will launch alongside the core single-player game on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this holiday season.