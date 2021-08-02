Halo Infinite Creative Lead, Joseph Staten, has confirmed that the game’s technical preview build contains various campaign files of the game, and has warned for spoilers.

The first Halo Infinite technical multiplayer preview kicked off last week, and as reported earlier, the game’s testing app hinted that the game will feature multiple campaigns on launch. In addition, it seemed that the multiplayer files were datamined with these files containing details about Infinite’s campaign mode. At first, these reports were questioned, but from the looks of it, more and more details about the game’s campaign are finding their way online. We won’t be including any details about the campaign in this article due to possible spoilers, but they can be easily found online via Google (for those interested).

Steam Machines Were a Really Good Idea Along the Way to the Steam Deck, Says Valve

On Twitter, Halo veteran and Creative Lead on Infinite, Joseph Staten, has now confirmed via Twitter that “a small number” of campaign files were unintentionally included in the game’s multiplayer preview build. As such, Staten warns for spoilers and urges everyone not to spread these as it can ruin the Halo Infinite campaign experience.

“Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build”, the Creative Lead writes. “Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers.”

Staten continues, “Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you[r] eyes peeled for spoilers, and don't spread them if you see them.”

Halo Infinite is slated for a release on Xbox consoles and PC by the end of this year.

Early impressions from the technical multiplayer flight show that developer 343 Industries has done a great job with the game’s performance on the next-gen consoles, although performance on the base Xbox One isn’t the best.

We'll update you as soon as we learn more about Halo Infinite.