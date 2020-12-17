Developer Supergiant Games has released a new Hades Switch update which allows cross-saves between Nintendo’s platform and PC.

The new patch, update 1.0.37119 on Nintendo’s platform, allows players to carry over their PC progress to the Switch version of the game. In addition, the update allows Switch owners to transfer their Switch save to PC as well, including story-based, one-time achievements.

Hermes is here with some good news: Our Cross-Saves update for HADES is out now on Nintendo Switch!💾↔️☁️ Please read the in-game Help & Info section for details. This update also includes various other improvements from our post-launch PC patches. #HadesGame #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UgwBRQsUOo — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 16, 2020

Yes, if you transfer progress from the Switch to PC, you'll get any relevant achievements once you start the game! For example, if you reached the true ending already on Switch, you'll get the achievement for having done that. — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 16, 2020

In addition to offering cross-saves between Nintendo Switch and PC, the new 1.0.37119 update also offers various other improvements that were implemented in the PC version through post-launch updates.

Hades is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. The game was nominated for numerous awards during The Game Awards 2020 and the Golden Joystick Awards. It won awards for best indie title, best action title, and the ‘critic’s choice’ award.

Our very own Rosh Kelly reviewed the PC version of the game back in September of this year and gave it a solid 10.