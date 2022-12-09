Hades II Announced With Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

Hades II, the sequel to the amazing roguelike developed by Supergiant Games, is currently in the works and will launch as an Early Access title on Steam next year ahead of its final release.

The first-ever direct sequel to a game developed by Supergiant Games, the next entry in the series will see players control Melinoë, the immortal Princess of the Underworld, as she explores a big, dangerous world and confronts the Titan of Time with the help of Olympus. While the game is set after the original, no prior knowledge of it will be required to enjoy the new entry in the series.

You can check out the intense, action-packed announcement trailer shared during The Game Awards 2022 show below.

Hades II launches on Steam as an Early Access title sometime next year. No other version of the game has been announced, but given the original's popularity, it is highly likely the 1.0 version will launch on consoles as well.

The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.

BATTLE BEYOND THE UNDERWORLD

As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment.

MASTER WITCHCRAFT AND DARK SORCERY

Infuse your legendary weapons of Night with ancient magick, so that none may stand in your way. Become stronger still with powerful Boons from more than a dozen Olympian gods, from Apollo to Zeus. There are nearly limitless ways to build your abilities.

MINGLE WITH (MORE) GODS, GHOSTS, AND MONSTERS

Meet a cast of dozens of fully-voiced, larger-than-life characters, including plenty of new faces and some old friends. Grow closer to them through a variety of new interactions, and experience countless unique story events based on how your journey unfolds.